KOAA Survey: How do you prepare for high winds?

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5irf_0f0Cg3iF00

Strong to dangerous wind gusts with high fire danger are the two priorities in the forecast for southern Colorado today.

News5 wants to know, how do you prepare for high winds?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Fire danger is critical today with strong daytime winds and really low humidity. If a grass fire were to start today, it could spread rapidly over a large area.
