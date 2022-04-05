ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman found shot to death inside Virginia Beach home

By Web Staff, Zak Dahlheimer
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Homicide detectives in Virginia Beach are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 100 block of S. Boggs Avenue Monday evening.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the area around 6:21 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, authorities don't believe this incident is domestic-related. It's unknown what their exact relationship was.

Police have identified the male victim as Talon Rodgers, 23, of Virginia Beach and the female victim as Alisa Wash, also 23, of Virginia Beach.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case.

If you know anything about these homicides, you're asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 57-385-4101 or call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

