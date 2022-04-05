ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Amazon union leaders say AOC abandoned them ahead of historic vote

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the historic unionization of Amazon workers at a Staten Island distribution center this week — but labor organizers are shunning the progressive Democrat.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was accused by supporters of the Amazon Labor Union of “leaving them high and dry” by failing to show up for an August rally in support of the workers before the union vote.

Christian Smalls, the man credited with leading the unionization drive, was asked over the weekend if he had a message for Ocasio-Cortez in the wake of his success.

“Hell no,” he said. “She don’t deserve this moment.”

The socialist lawmaker promised organizers she would stand by them at the rally outside the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center in the Bloomfield section of Staten Island last summer, but she dropped out at the last minute.

Protest leaders told The Post in January that they were so crestfallen, they didn’t even bother inviting her to a follow-up rally in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z19AU_0f0CfaWe00 Christian Smalls, the union organizer who spearheaded the successful campaign, criticized Ocasio-Cortez for not showing up to a rally last summer.AFP via Getty Images

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island voted Friday to become the web giant’s first unionized US workers.

The vote was 2,654 in favor and 2,131 against unionization, according to National Labor Relations Board officials.

The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so. One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time.

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The congresswoman posted a Twitter message showing three flexed biceps emojis in response to a tweet indicating that the union was winning the vote tally over the weekend.

But podcaster Krystal Ball responded with a tweet, writing: “Here’s the guy who organized the union drive talking about how you left them high and dry. These are your constituents and you couldn’t be bothered to show up until they’re on the cusp of victory.”

"Hell No, she don't deserve this moment," @Shut_downAmazon responds to whether he has a message for AOC who workers told @statuscoup flaked on them and wouldn't show support for their union drive pic.twitter.com/W6RtkGbA6G

— Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) April 1, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To which AOC replied: “The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so.”

She added: “One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more.”

“Hope you do more due diligence next time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swCaG_0f0CfaWe00
The fulfillment center on Staten Island is the first Amazon facility to unionize.EPA

In a subsequent tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said security was also a factor in her not appearing at the warehouse to support the workers.

“Security was an issue as well,” she tweeted. “2021 included a lot of high level threats on my life, which limited what activities I was able to do, especially those outside.”

“The combination of that + when we are able to get resources/time to secure them creates scheduling + logistical conflicts.”

Smalls responded to Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting: “Smh @AOC that’s terrible workers from your district definitely commute to Staten Island I know them personally maybe you should do your do [sic] diligence.”

In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez infamously defeated Amazon’s proposal to open up a 25,000-job world headquarters in Queens.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Yes or No? Amazon union vote gets underway in New York

Under hazy skies and in the calm of morning, workers waited patiently in line outside the JFK8 warehouse Friday for a say on whether to establish Amazon's first US labor union. If workers are waiting for an established group to come along, "they are going to wait a long time," he added.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
MSNBC

On three fronts, Trump’s legal troubles become even more serious

When it comes to Donald Trump’s team of lawyers, one thing seems increasingly obvious: They won’t be bored in the coming months. Indeed, just yesterday, there was news about the former president's legal difficulties on three separate fronts, and from the Republican’s perspective, all of the news was discouraging.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Aoc#Amazon Warehouse#Democrat#The Amazon Labor Union#The Post#Getty Images Amazon
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechCrunch

Counting for Amazon’s Alabama and Staten Island union votes begins next week

The RWDSU managed to score a victory toward the end of the year, as the The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) agreed to conduct a second vote, following accusations that Amazon had been “gaslighting” employees through “egregious and blatantly illegal action.” In January, the NLRB announced that the secret ballot vote was set to begin February 4. On Monday, March 28, vote tallying begins for what has thus far been an historic push.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy