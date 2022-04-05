ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerri Chandler drags some Lost & Found tracks from the vault

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record of unreleased Kerri Chandler tracks that feels like it would have once found a home on a Downtown 161 special edition (like this, this or this). Lost & Found Vol 1 is a collection of “lost” tracks that Chandler recorded but never released, dating apparently from the late 1990s...

5mag.net

Kerri Chandler
Billie Ray Martin
