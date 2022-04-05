ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

Sheriff: Yadkinville man pushed his way into house, hid in bedroom

By Staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himself in a bedroom. Kirk Alexander Ferriola, 39, of Hoots Road, was charged...

