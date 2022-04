Wearing motorcycle-specific pants is seen as a chore by many riders, and as such, is often done away with. It’s understandable, really, riding pants, especially bulky touring and adventure ones, can be very heavy, hot, and a PITA to wear. In the event of a crash, though, your legs are usually the first to make contact with the ground or another vehicle. That said, it’s always best to stay protected from head to toe.

