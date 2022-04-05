ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office investigating cow shooting on Raccoon Road

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a cow shooting that happened in the Raccoon Road area of Clay Township in March.

According to a press release, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 20.

He says the investigation found that the animal was shot from a vehicle on the road with a high-powered rifle.

The Ohio Farm Bureau is offering $5,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the people involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-446-6555.

