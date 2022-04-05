ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Narcotics Related Search Warrant Served at Residence in Lima

By Artist
wktn.com
 4 days ago

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the FBI North West Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant last...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Large Amount of Drugs Seized During Search Warrant

Large Amount of Drugs Seized During Search WarrantIndiana Sheriff. Jennings County Deputies began an investigation involving a theft that had occurred in Country Squire Lakes. The victim reported that a known male had stolen an X-Box, an Apple iPhone, an Apple I-Watch, and keys to the victim’s car.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Lima News

Drugs found during searches at two Lima residences

LIMA — The search of two Lima residences by members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl and cocaine. According to the sheriff’s office, the task force and SWAT team...
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Police Execute Search Warrant – Drugs and Cash Seized

Jacksonville Police Execute Search Warrant – Drugs and Cash SeizedCalhoun Journal. Jacksonville, AL – On March 16, 2022, the Jacksonville Police Department, Calhoun/Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, and the Anniston Police Departments SRT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Mountain Street, NW. When the Special Response Team gained entry into the residence investigators began their search. They located more than 30 pounds of marijuana, $65,000 in cash, two kilograms of Kratom, and a loaded firearm spread out throughout the residence. Kratom is a schedule 1 narcotic in Alabama and is considered a class D felony. According to the DEA Kratom can lead to psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
ABC 33/40 News

Four arrested on drug charges after search warrant issued in Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Four people were arrested Friday after methamphetamine was found during a search warrant in Clanton, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the warrant was issued in the 5000 block of County Road 754 and was the result of an...
CLANTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Synthetic Marijuana#Narcotics#Lima Police Department
WHIZ

Fatal Accident Near Trinway

TRINWAY, Ohio – A fatal traffic accident occurred this morning near the intersection of North Dresden Road and State Route 16. Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles released some of the details at the scene. “About 11:15 this morning we were advised by Frazeysburg Police Department that they...
TRINWAY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy