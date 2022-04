HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sea turtle nesting period has arrived and the Marine Corps Base is announcing the suspension of overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park. The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the sea turtles, which are a federally-protected, endangered species, and culturally significant to Hawaii. The overnight suspension will only apply during the 19 weeks the turtles nest, incubate, and hatch along the shoreline, Marine Corps officials said.

