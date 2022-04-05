JetBlue announces details about new Boston to London flights

The airline's transatlantic service begins in July.

A JetBlue aircraft takes off at Boston's Logan International Airport in 2011. Stephan Savoia / AP, File

Travelers can now buy tickets for JetBlue’s new Boston to London routes launching this summer, the airline announced Tuesday.

The New York-based airline, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, will begin nonstop service from Logan Airport to Gatwick Airport on July 19 and Heathrow Airport on Aug. 22. The airline announced its plans to expand to London last year.

JetBlue made headlines over the weekend for a notable amount of delays and cancelations. By Sunday night, 74 flights to or from Boston had been canceled and 111 flights were delayed. The problems continued through Monday morning when 50 flights to or from Boston were canceled and 87 flights were delayed.

More than 3,500 U.S. flights nationwide were canceled over the weekend, with airlines citing Florida weather and other issues. In a statement to Boston.com, JetBlue said the cancelations and delays were due to “severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs.”

By Tuesday afternoon, there were 12 canceled flights at Logan Airport, three of which were from JetBlue, and 96 delayed flights, 51 of which were from JetBlue, according to Flightaware.com.

JetBlue first announced plans to fly between Boston and London in 2019 and aimed to launch London service from both Boston and New York in 2021 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the airline announced transatlantic service would debut from New York and Boston service would follow in 2022.

“Our strategy of flying to both Heathrow and Gatwick Airports has been a success for us in New York, and we’ve secured slots to be able to do the same in Boston, becoming the only airline in New England offering flights to London’s two main airports,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, in a statement. “Our London service has been an incredible success so far and we’ve been able to go in with our unbeatable JetBlue service and experience and bring down fares on a traditionally overpriced route — the JetBlue Effect in action. We’re ready to do the same at Logan as we advance our growth strategies in both Boston and London.”

Customers flying to London this summer will travel on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, which offers 24 Mint suites and 114 core seats.

Flights from Boston to Gatwick will depart Boston at 6:37 p.m. and land in London at 6:35 a.m. the next morning. The return flight departs London at 12:15 p.m. and arrives in Boston at 3:02 p.m.

Flights from Boston to Heathrow will depart Boston at 6:32 p.m. and arrive in London at 6:30 a.m. The return flight will leave London at 8:25 a.m. and arrive in Boston at 11:13 a.m.

Roundtrip fares from Boston to London start at $499 for “core” economy seats and $1,949 for Mint.