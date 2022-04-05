ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passover

The Voice
 4 days ago

Pesach celebrates the birth of the Jewish Nation! Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating...

The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
marthastewart.com

What Does Kosher for Passover Mean?

Passover, one of the most meaningful Jewish holidays of the year, is around the corner, but it represents a lot more than an excuse to chomp on matzah. This year, Passover starts at sundown on Friday, April 15, 2022. As many look forward to its arrival, some may also wonder what is fit to eat during the week-long holiday. "Passover celebrates Jewish freedom from slavery and the Jewish people's journey towards nationhood," says Rabba Sara Hurwitz, president and co-founder of Maharat and Rabba at the Hebrew institute of Riverdale-The Bayit.
RELIGION
10TV

JewishColumbus brings 1,000 Ukrainian Jews Passover seder this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Russian-Ukraine war carries on, some of the leaders from JewishColumbus return home after aiding refugees at the border, but their efforts are now going to a spiritual level. Joel Marcovitch, the president and CEO of JewishColumbus recounts his experience, saying it’s hard to put...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Voice

Ramadan

Here are signs of the seasons: Ramadan Begins, April 1 Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture. Muslims observe the month of Ramadan, to mark that Allah, or God, gave the first chapters of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad in 610, according to the...
RELIGION
Bristol Press

Bristol Interfaith Coalition is inviting the greater Bristol community to a Passover Seder

BRISTOL – The Bristol Interfaith Coalition is inviting the greater Bristol community to a Passover Seder on April 21. Jewish members and families of the coalition will lead a modified Seder meal and there is no charge for participating in the event. Coalition members ask that participants preregister. A link will then be provided along with printable resources prior to the event.
BRISTOL, CT
The Voice

Jewish Passover celebrates exodus from Egypt

Pesach celebrates the birth of the Jewish Nation! Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating the anniversary of the miraculous Exodus from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible. On the first two nights of Passover traditional Seders are held, Chabad of Naperville’s community seder is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

March 29, 2022

Government OpinionJohn W. WhiteheadNisha WhiteheadRutherford Institute. Ominous future in novels, movies, prelude to society. By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead No matter how much money the government pulls in, it’s never enough, so the government has come up with a new plan to make it even easier for its agents to seize Americans’ bank accounts. Make way for the digital dollar. In an...
U.S. POLITICS
The Voice

April 5, 2022

Government International OpinionJohn W. WhiteheadNisha WhiteheadRutherford Institute. Viewers and not doers fail to think for themselves. By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead Once again, the programming has changed. Just like clockwork, the wall-to-wall news coverage of the latest crisis has shifted gears. We have gone from COVID-19 lockdowns to Trump-Biden election drama to the Russia-Ukraine crisis to the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings to Will...
POLITICS
The Voice

Alcohol

During April, National Alcohol Awareness Month, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) in St. Charles and in South Elgin seek to raise awareness that one of the country’s biggest health issue and third-leading preventable cause of death is alcoholism, known as alcohol use disorder. “Alcohol is ubiquitous in our society, so...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Empty Bowls

Events Food FundraiserEmpty BowlsEventsFundraiserWaubonsee Community College. Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Air Classics will open April 2

The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission is as follows: Adults, (16-61) $10; seniors (62+), $7; children (5-15), $5.. Children under five are free when accompanied by their parent. Group tours are available Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Lead

By Emily Steele In backyards and community gardens across Chicago, growers tend fruit and vegetable crops as diverse as the City they live in. Most have one thing in common: Lead lurking in the soil. Legacy lead, leftover from paint, gasoline, and other sources, lingers in the environment. Lead poisoning...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

New Latino businesses cut ribbons; dreams come true

Dreams came true for two millennial Latinos when they cut the ribbons for their new businesses in Aurora. Edwin Arroyo was brought to tears when he spoke during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new barbershop on Aurora’s West Side. The Zero Barbershop, 620 West Park Avenue, is a hard-earned...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

School Spring break: Students helpful

Aurora University students spent their Spring break serving others in Kentucky and Ohio. Sponsored by Aurora University’s Wackerlin Center for Faith and Action, 12 students and four faculty-staff members volunteered for service trips March 7-11. Rev. Mark Woolfington, University chaplain and Mitchell Lave, visiting assistant professor of parks and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The close couple knows each with an inviting bond

The more you know, the more you love, and by loving more, the more you enjoy. Dinner began at 7 p.m. sharp at Le Antiche Sere in Sogna, Italy in the Tuscany region. It was April, and Spring was arriving. The olive trees were beginning to be full. The white linen tablecloths were fashioned at the outskirts of the town with its two streets and where delicious wine was made and cherished by the locals.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Events FoodOur Lady of Good CounselPancake breakfast. Our Lady of Good Counsel parish Knights of Columbus Council breakfast in Aurora April 10. Aurora’s Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) parish Knights of Columbus Council No. 14929 will hold a benefit pancake breakfast and quesadilla lunch Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The location is Pope St. John Paul II Academy South Campus, 701 Talma Street in Aurora....
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Bunny

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time, the event will...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Poetry tour theme rebirth

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Aurora Downtown will feature a dozen poems in downtown storefronts throughout this month.. Poet Laureate and Aurora Downtown board member Karen Christensen put out a call to local poets for poetry with the theme rebirth. Christensen selected a dozen poems by the following local...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Roarin’ 5K+ for Lisle graduates

Lisle Home and School Organization Council will hold its second annual “Roarin’ 5K+,” a virtual 3.2-mile fun run and walk, to assist scholarship funds for senior students who are graduating from Lisle High School. The event opened March 27 and will run through Saturday, April 9. Jen...
LISLE, IL
