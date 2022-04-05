Passover, one of the most meaningful Jewish holidays of the year, is around the corner, but it represents a lot more than an excuse to chomp on matzah. This year, Passover starts at sundown on Friday, April 15, 2022. As many look forward to its arrival, some may also wonder what is fit to eat during the week-long holiday. "Passover celebrates Jewish freedom from slavery and the Jewish people's journey towards nationhood," says Rabba Sara Hurwitz, president and co-founder of Maharat and Rabba at the Hebrew institute of Riverdale-The Bayit.

