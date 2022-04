(Reuters) - Online teaching is not going to go away with the pandemic, according to a new survey of law school deans. The Association of American Law Schools surveyed more than 400 current and former law deans about their careers and how the pandemic changed legal education in a study released Tuesday. Respondents cited online learning, remote work arrangements for faculty and staff, and greater opportunities to engage with the wider legal community as innovations that are likely to last.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO