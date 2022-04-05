Gov. DeWine Making Stop in Findlay this Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says Republican Joe Blystone’s campaign for governor must refund a total of more than $100,000 in contributions that violate the state’s limit on cash donations or ban on corporate donations. The flagged contributions include more than...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s taking the lead on a fourth Ohio legislative map, after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the third. DeWine is finally suggesting having Democratic and GOP mapmakers “work together,” following the Supreme Court’s instructions. We’re talking about his promises on Today in Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I recognize the right to bear arms, and for me to whine about how shortsighted Ohioans are on this constitutional right is to pick a fight that can’t be won. In the 1700s, the right made sense. An armed militia had a duty that served and...
Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is calling out Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her efforts to shut down a major oil pipeline that carries Canadian oil across the Midwest. Whitmer, a Democrat, contends that Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 poses a risk of a "catastrophic" oil spill in the Great...
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that applications are available for the second round of grants from the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The governor’s office says $365 million will be allocated to keep childcare programs in effect and award full-time professionals in child care with $1,000 retention bonuses.
COLUMBUS — Republicans pushing what critics are calling a "Don't Say Gay" proposal similar to a law recently approved in Florida aren't saying why the legislation is needed or where it originated. Ohio educators would be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The newly signed law that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun goes into effect on June 12. The law also eliminates required training and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he signed an executive order effectively banning new opioids. The executive order, 2022-05D, is set to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of bezimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs. This means they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose […]
The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year. Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio. Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon-free. […]
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three months into 2022 and Ohio has had more gun […]
The post Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The morning after the Ohio Supreme Court threw out a third Republican-backed legislative redistricting plan, Gov. Mike DeWine suggested having Democratic and GOP mapmakers “work together” on a fourth map. DeWine, a Greene County Republican, told reporters Thursday that the GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission...
DAYTON — As we continue to emerge from the most recent Omicron surge in Ohio, there is a subvariant increasing across the region and around the world. It’s called Omicron BA.2 and it’s proving to be more contagious than previous variants. Ohio has not seen much of...
Comments / 2