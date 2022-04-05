ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilton, MD

Start Your Bedframes: Cecilton Bed Races was a huge success

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO4jQ_0f0Cb2w900

CECILTON — The inaugural Cecilton Bed Races featured a whole host of characters: there were pirates, a patriotically painted crib, pilots, wildfowl, a police car and Hawaiian shirts aplenty vying for glory on the raceway.

"I think it was a huge success," said Sue Katzmire, a member of the Cecilton Town Council and organizer of the Friday night event, which was a fundraiser for Faith In Action.

It was not without issue, however.

"The rental beds were the ones that were breaking," Katzmire said. "We have some bugs to work out."

The town provided four beds for folks to rent for the races.

Those bugs did nothing to detract from the fun. People came out and lined the raceway set up on Rebecca Smith Way. There were 11 teams with names such as Flyin' Hawaiians, Pirates With Booty, Crib Action Jacksons and The April Fool and His Flower Girl.

With two cars in each heat, the teams were encouraged to talk smack as they rolled toward the starting line. However, that didn't work for Robbie Heinzelman as he and his team headed into a heat against the ladies from Cecilton United Methodist Parish.

"You can't trash talk God," he said.

That trash talk included some good natured -- albeit wet -- distractions.

The Flyin' Hawaiians finished in third place and vow to return in 2023. Joseph Schoff already knows what changes need to be made.

"Make sure you don't race people with water balloons," Schoff said. The rider on Pirates With Booty flung black water balloons as she was pushed down the track.

"My pants are soaked," Schoff said. Pirates With Booty caught the Most Creative Award.

On the winning team, Diamond Flight 025, there were also plans to be bigger, faster, better next year.

"Oh absolutely," said Bradford Segal. He and team mates Charlotte Jones, Heinzelman and Owen Ketzner are members of the Civil Air Patrol so naturally they had an airplane themed race bed.

"It was a foolproof design," he said, although Jones noted the wings would need to be lighter.

"And different wheels; larger wheels," Segal said.

In the first heat, The Hunters never left the starting line. Using one of the town's rental beds the entire rear end snapped. That did not stop them from at least taking one run down the track outside of a heat. They left chunks of wood in their path.

Perryville Police Department Outreach Program took second place.

"It was a lot of fun," said Danielle Hemling, director of the Outreach Program. "Next year we're going to win it."

Katzmire said among the topics for next year will be how to broaden the entries and how to make the event last longer.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

10th annual Darlington Bed Race returns to Noblesville

The event that has historically been the ‘kick off to summer on the square’ returns this year. Due to the pandemic, the event that hosts more than 1,000 onlookers had been postponed the past two years. Planning is well underway to host a bigger and better than ever Darlington Bed Race to kick off Summer 2022.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
PennLive.com

What you need to refresh your bedding for spring

For so long we’ve been snuggled up in warm, layered bedding, but the time is here to refresh your bedding and start fresh for the spring. Each season change I find myself wanting to update the look of my home and redecorate, but my budget - financial and time - just don’t allow me to update my home’s look multiple times a year.
HOME & GARDEN
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

1K+
Followers
521
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy