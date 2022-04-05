Start Your Bedframes: Cecilton Bed Races was a huge success

CECILTON — The inaugural Cecilton Bed Races featured a whole host of characters: there were pirates, a patriotically painted crib, pilots, wildfowl, a police car and Hawaiian shirts aplenty vying for glory on the raceway.

"I think it was a huge success," said Sue Katzmire, a member of the Cecilton Town Council and organizer of the Friday night event, which was a fundraiser for Faith In Action.

It was not without issue, however.

"The rental beds were the ones that were breaking," Katzmire said. "We have some bugs to work out."

The town provided four beds for folks to rent for the races.

Those bugs did nothing to detract from the fun. People came out and lined the raceway set up on Rebecca Smith Way. There were 11 teams with names such as Flyin' Hawaiians, Pirates With Booty, Crib Action Jacksons and The April Fool and His Flower Girl.

With two cars in each heat, the teams were encouraged to talk smack as they rolled toward the starting line. However, that didn't work for Robbie Heinzelman as he and his team headed into a heat against the ladies from Cecilton United Methodist Parish.

"You can't trash talk God," he said.

That trash talk included some good natured -- albeit wet -- distractions.

The Flyin' Hawaiians finished in third place and vow to return in 2023. Joseph Schoff already knows what changes need to be made.

"Make sure you don't race people with water balloons," Schoff said. The rider on Pirates With Booty flung black water balloons as she was pushed down the track.

"My pants are soaked," Schoff said. Pirates With Booty caught the Most Creative Award.

On the winning team, Diamond Flight 025, there were also plans to be bigger, faster, better next year.

"Oh absolutely," said Bradford Segal. He and team mates Charlotte Jones, Heinzelman and Owen Ketzner are members of the Civil Air Patrol so naturally they had an airplane themed race bed.

"It was a foolproof design," he said, although Jones noted the wings would need to be lighter.

"And different wheels; larger wheels," Segal said.

In the first heat, The Hunters never left the starting line. Using one of the town's rental beds the entire rear end snapped. That did not stop them from at least taking one run down the track outside of a heat. They left chunks of wood in their path.

Perryville Police Department Outreach Program took second place.

"It was a lot of fun," said Danielle Hemling, director of the Outreach Program. "Next year we're going to win it."

Katzmire said among the topics for next year will be how to broaden the entries and how to make the event last longer.