Fire Weather Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Wichita; Wilbarger Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Wichita, east central Foard, Wilbarger, northern Baylor and southeastern Hardeman Counties through 400 PM CDT At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Margaret to 7 miles southeast of Thalia to 6 miles northwest of Seymour. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon, Electra, Chillicothe, Thalia, Harrold, Margaret, Lockett, Lake Kemp, Fargo, Medicine Mound, Odell, Oklaunion, Grayback, northern Lake Diversion, Rayland and Copper Breaks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
