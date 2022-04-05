ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall man, 20, fatally shot while riding in car

By Carolyn Roy
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating after a man was fatally shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car Monday night. Patrol officers were called to the 600 block of Holland St. just before 9:25 p.m. in response to a “trouble unknown” call reporting someone was...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

