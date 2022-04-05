How do the Royals rank in ‘MLB The Show 22’?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest installment of “ MLB The Show ” released on Tuesday and fans can now catch a glimpse of how their favorite players rank in the game.

For the Kansas City Royals, the top spot belongs to none other than catcher Salvador Perez .

His 88 overall makes him the fourth-highest ranked catcher in the game.

Yasmani Grandal – Chicago White Sox – 93 overall Will Smith – Los Angeles Dodgers – 90 overall J.T. Realmuto – Philadelphia Phillies – 90 Overall

Pitcher Zack Greinke , who made his return to the Royals in the offseason, is ranked 87th overall, followed by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (84) and second baseman Nicky Lopez (83).

Top 10 Royals rankings

C Salvador Perez – 88 SP Zack Greinke – 87 SS Adalberto Mondesi – 84 2B Nicky Lopez – 83 LF Andrew Benintendi – 79 CF Micahel Taylor – 79 RF Whit Merrifield – 78 CP Scott Barlow – 76 SP Brady Singer – 76 C Cam Gallagher – 75

Additionally, prospect Bobby Witt Jr. comes in at a 72 overall ahead of making his debut on Opening Day .

