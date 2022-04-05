ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do the Royals rank in ‘MLB The Show 22’?

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest installment of “ MLB The Show ” released on Tuesday and fans can now catch a glimpse of how their favorite players rank in the game.

For the Kansas City Royals, the top spot belongs to none other than catcher Salvador Perez .

His 88 overall makes him the fourth-highest ranked catcher in the game.

  1. Yasmani Grandal – Chicago White Sox – 93 overall
  2. Will Smith – Los Angeles Dodgers – 90 overall
  3. J.T. Realmuto – Philadelphia Phillies – 90 Overall

Pitcher Zack Greinke , who made his return to the Royals in the offseason, is ranked 87th overall, followed by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (84) and second baseman Nicky Lopez (83).

Kansas City Royals exercise option on Mike Matheny’s contract

Top 10 Royals rankings

  1. C Salvador Perez – 88
  2. SP Zack Greinke – 87
  3. SS Adalberto Mondesi – 84
  4. 2B Nicky Lopez – 83
  5. LF Andrew Benintendi – 79
  6. CF Micahel Taylor – 79
  7. RF Whit Merrifield – 78
  8. CP Scott Barlow – 76
  9. SP Brady Singer – 76
  10. C Cam Gallagher – 75

Additionally, prospect Bobby Witt Jr. comes in at a 72 overall ahead of making his debut on Opening Day .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
