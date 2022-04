Gonzaga Bulldogs junior big man Drew Timme has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but will maintain his college eligibility. He has been one of college basketball’s best big men for two straight seasons now. His final college game would be a loss in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Timme if he were to get drafted this year it would likely be in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The spot would need to be high enough to justify leaving school after three years. This is a good chance to see how NBA teams view him.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO