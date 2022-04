Sandy J. “Baz” Basiliere, 66, a resident of Haverhill for most of his life, died peacefully at his home Sunday, March 20, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Leon Basiliere Jr. and Thelma (Roop) Basiliere, he moved with his family to Haverhill where he was raised and educated. Basiliere attended the former Haverhill Trade School and served in the U.S. Army as a private first class from July 8, 1974, to March 3, 1976, during the Vietnam War.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO