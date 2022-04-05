7NEWS meteorologists tracking severe weather in the Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking severe weather Tuesday afternoon in the Carolinas.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Greenwood County until 5:00 p.m.
That tornado warning has expired.
At 4:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of greenwood, or 10 miles east of Troy, moving northeast at 50 mph.
The National Weather Service did issue a tornado warning for Greenwood County that expired at 3:00 p.m.
The following hazards were given by the National Weather Service:
- tornado and quarter size hail
- flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter
- mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed
- damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur
- tree damage is likely
Stay with 7NEWS as the storm continues to move through the area.
