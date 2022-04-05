7NEWS meteorologists tracking severe weather in the Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking severe weather Tuesday afternoon in the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Greenwood County until 5:00 p.m.

That tornado warning has expired.

At 4:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of greenwood, or 10 miles east of Troy, moving northeast at 50 mph.

The National Weather Service did issue a tornado warning for Greenwood County that expired at 3:00 p.m.

The following hazards were given by the National Weather Service:

tornado and quarter size hail

flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter

mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed

damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur

tree damage is likely

