Greenwood County, SC

7NEWS meteorologists tracking severe weather in the Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking severe weather Tuesday afternoon in the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Greenwood County until 5:00 p.m.

That tornado warning has expired.

At 4:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of greenwood, or 10 miles east of Troy, moving northeast at 50 mph.

The National Weather Service did issue a tornado warning for Greenwood County that expired at 3:00 p.m.

The following hazards were given by the National Weather Service:

  • tornado and quarter size hail
  • flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter
  • mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed
  • damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur
  • tree damage is likely

Stay with 7NEWS as the storm continues to move through the area.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

