ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Sterling Brown: Available Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brown (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Sterling Brown#Dallas
Yardbarker

Ja Morant returns from injury; Grizzlies defeat Pelicans to tie franchise record for wins in a season

The Memphis Grizzlies downed the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, 141-114, clinching their 56th victory of the season, tying the franchise mark. Memphis' leading scorer Ja Morant was back in the starting lineup for the first time since injuring his knee against the Atlanta Hawks on March 18. After missing nine games, Morant didn't miss a beat in his return, finishing with 21 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and a block.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Tavon Young: Headed to Chicago

Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Slugs two home runs

Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win against the Angels. Tucker was responsible for Houston's final four runs with a three-run shot in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old outfielder looks to build on an exceptional 2021 campaign as maybe the best hitter on a Houston team with World Series aspirations.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Outrighted off roster

The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy