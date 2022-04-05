ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski snubs Sarah Palin's nascent, Trump-endorsed congressional bid: 'Have you looked at the 49 others?'

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ns60o_0f0CVssY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEc7Q_0f0CVssY00
Former Gov. Sarah Palin and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Juneau, Alaska on February 19, 2009.

AP Photo/Seanna O'Sullivan

  • Insider asked Lisa Murkowski about Sarah Palin's Trump-endorsed congressional bid in Alaska.
  • "Take a look at some of the others, because there's some folks with real good qualifications," she said.
  • The duo have a fraught history, and Palin considered challenging Murkowski for Senate this year.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has little to say about her state's former governor's nascent bid for Alaska's at-large congressional district.

"Why don't you ask an original question?" she quipped to Insider, lamenting that "everybody" is asking her about Sarah Palin's newly-announced campaign to succeed the late Republican Rep. Don Young , who held the seat from 1973 until his death this year, in an upcoming special election.

Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and Tea Party leader who served as governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, said she was jumping into the race after having "watched the far left destroy the country."

And she's already received former President Donald Trump's endorsement — a prized asset in Republican politics, and a sort of repaying of the favor for her endorsement of him ahead of the Iowa Caucuses during his 2016 presidential run.

"Well, have you looked at the 49 others?" Murkowski said when Insider asked her to weigh in on Palin's campaign. "I have had so many questions in the past two days about one candidate — one individual out of 50 — who has advanced her name to fill our late Congressman's seat."

According to the Anchorage Daily News, a whopping 50 candidates have declared to run in the special election. It was initially 51, until one candidate withdrew. The list includes Republican State Sen. Josh Revak, former Republican State Sen. John Coghill, former Republican Interior Department official Tara Sweeney, former independent House candidate Al Gross, Alaska Native leader Emil Notti, and a self-described democratic socialist North Pole city council member named Santa Claus.

"I'm going to just challenge the press to take a look at some of the others, because there's some folks with real good qualifications," she added. "We have Native leaders, we have legislators who are currently serving and some who are formerly serving. We got some great businessmen and women."

Alaska recently instituted a ranked choice voting system , with a "jungle primary" set to take place on June 11. The special election to succeed Young is the first time the state will be using the new system, and Murkowski indicated that she wouldn't be endorsing any candidate until after that process takes place and the field is whittled down to just four candidates.

"We're gonna have an opportunity to rank them, and we'll have those top four," said Murkowski. "I don't think it's appropriate for me, in this kind of weird jungle primary, to be tipping the scales at this point."

"This is your own kind of bubble," she added. "I'm just telling you, you're not in Alaska's bubble, because Alaskans are talking about the others."

Palin and Murkowski have a colorful history. In 2010, Palin backed a Tea Party-style Republican primary challenger against Murkowski who went on to defeat the senator. But Murkowski miraculously prevailed in the general election through a write-in campaign in which she ran an ad with a mock-up spelling bee instructing voters how to spell her name .

Murkowski Write-In: The Spelling Bee from on Vimeo .

And just last year, Palin hinted that she may try to challenge Murkowski for the Senate seat she currently holds. "If God wants me to do it I will," she said in August 2021.

But for now, Murkowski is stopping short of outright criticizing Palin.

"Correct," she responded when a reporter asked if the Alaska senator didn't want to say how she felt about Palin.

But she also hinted that Palin hasn't been seen lately in her home state . Asked by another reporter about the last time Murkowski saw Palin in Alaska, she deadpanned.

"That is a really hard question, because it has been years," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 58

The Hunter
3d ago

Lisa is nothing but a sellout to Alaska and the whole country Palin is a far better person

Reply(2)
37
Juliete Satchell
3d ago

She is the same person now as when she ran for vice president.

Reply(1)
24
Joan Young
4d ago

Lisa is one smart woman.Any contact with Palin could ruin her entire career!

Reply(5)
32
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Senate#Republican#Tea Party
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
Business Insider

Business Insider

455K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy