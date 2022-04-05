ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Crashes Into Meriden Gas Pumps, Causing Fire, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A still image from the video of the crash posted by the Meriden Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Meriden Police Department

A driver was arrested after crashing into gas pumps in Connecticut, causing a fire, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash and fire at a New Haven County gas station on Sunday, April 3, according to a report from the Meriden Police Department on Tuesday, April 5.

Investigators found that a driver, identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Lopez, was driving south on Cook Avenue in Meriden and passing vehicles on the wrong side of the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and veered into the parking lot of the gas station at 369 Cook Ave.

The vehicle rolled and struck the gas pumps, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The police department shared a video of the crash here.

Police said Lopez was arrested and charged with:

  • Reckless driving
  • Traveling unreasonably fast
  • Unsafe passing

His court appearance was scheduled for Monday, April 18, authorities said.

Daily Voice

