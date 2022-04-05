Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 7-14

Thursday, April 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, April 8

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Harry’s Coffee Shop, 7545 Girard Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts will perform after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Saturday, April 9

• National Charity League Seaside Chapter blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are recommended. Photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Sunday, April 10

• La Jolla chapter of National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., La Jolla Open Aire Market, 7335 Girard Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are recommended. Photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, April 11

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, April 12

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Michael Mathews, chief information officer for Oral Roberts University, will speak on "Innovation through Advanced Education Methods.” Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, April 13

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

