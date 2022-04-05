ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books seeing green as Tiger’s Masters market explodes

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GExwy_0f0CVNxN00

There are many ways to bet the master of the Masters now that Tiger Woods has declared his intentions to tee it up on Thursday.

Woods has already become a major liability at multiple sportsbooks with odds surging last week as news broke of his practice round at Augusta National.

Sportsbooks have widened markets as signals began to align on Woods playing in his first tournament since a car accident 14 months ago that resulted in multiple leg surgeries and continues to limit his mobility.

FanDuel is voiding tickets for parlay or combination bets for the 2022 Masters in the event that Woods withdraws before hitting the first tee on Thursday.

Among FanDuel pairings are multiple-leg wagers that void automatically should Woods bow out:

–Tiger Woods to make the cut at the Masters, -102

–Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele & Collin Morikawa all to make the cut, +260

–Tiger Woods to make the cut & Bryson DeChambeau to miss the cut, +360

–Tiger Woods to make the cut & Collin Morikawa top 5 finish incl. ties, +1000

–Tiger Woods to make the cut & either Brooks Koepka or Xander Schauffele to win the Masters, +2300

–Tiger Woods to finish as the top US player, +2600

–Tiger Woods to lead after the first round, +5000

–Tiger Woods to win the Masters, +5000

FanDuel doesn’t include Woods in the June major — the U.S. Open — futures odds, but Phil Mickelson is +8000.

SHOPPING AROUND

DraftKings has Woods listed at +5000 to win the Masters and +800 for a Top 5 finish. He’s also +500 to finish in the top 10 at DraftKings and PointsBet.

The best Woods-to-win odds are at PointsBet — he’s +7000 — and he’s +190 to finish the tournament in the top 20. Also at PointsBet, Woods is +110 to make the cut.

DraftKings offers Woods at +4500 to lead after the first round on Thursday.

DK also is offering a promotion in the event Woods withdraws from the Masters after teeing off on Thursday. All Woods-driven wagers are being refunded in “DK dollars” — essentially site credit toward future bets — within three hours.

Caesars and William Hill Sportsbook rolled out a parlay promotion for Woods to win the 2022 Masters and the New York Yankees to win the 2022 World Series at +75000. A winning ticket for this parlay on a $1 bet would pay $751. A winner on an $11 bet for the Tiger-Yankees parlay would pay $8,261.

–Field Level Media

