Edinburg, TX

MOSTHistory presents Stories from the Pandemic

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History will present “Bearing Witness: Stories from the Pandemic”

According to the museum, it is a spotlight exhibit that features the stories of those who died from COVID-19 in 2020. The exhibit will be on display in the Courtyard Gallery from April 11 to Aug. 1.

Photo courtesy: MOSTHistory Museum

In late 2020, museum staff began the “Bearing Witness Initiative” in partnership with The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and the Brownsville Herald.

The museum’s plan was to humanize the pandemic by putting faces and stories to the statistical data being released by state and local governments.

Museum staff reached out to family members who lost a loved one to COVID-19 and were interviewed to provide insight.

The stories along with an intimate photo, written as semi-autobiographical articles, were published weekly in The Monitor, Valley Morning Star and Brownsville Herald from October 2020 to March 2021.

One year later, these stories will be revisited as an exhibit featuring 23 fabric panels with an article printed on each.

For more information about the exhibit call 956-383-6911.

