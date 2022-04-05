New food at Kauffman Stadium for Royals opening day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are just days away from opening the 2022 baseball season at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.

A new name, Royals lineup and a new opening day pitcher aren’t the only changes fans can expect. Aramark is also rolling out some creative new food options for fans to try.

A new BBQ Reese’s Sandwich will be available at The BBQ Pit in Section 251. It features pulled pork topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and bacon bits.

If that’s a little too outside your comfort zone, another comfort food creation may be just what’s in order.

The Brisket Grilled Cheese is smoked brisket, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas toast. Fans will find this new sandwich at KC Press in Section 230.

Smoked wings are a staple at most sporting events, and a Royals game is no exception. Wings with an assortment of dipping sauces have been added to the menu at Flings & Wings in Section 252.

Aramark is also expanding Bullpen Burgers, Tenders Love and Chicken locations, as well as Signatures at the K. Signatures will offer a range of dishes from Rivals, Craft & Draft and Diamond Club, all in one location.

When it comes to beverages, fans will find old favorites and new selections, too.

Check out Frozen Ropes in Section 216. It will serve frozen cocktail combos in souvenir KC Royals beverage bats.

Kauffman is also getting Bartesian cocktail machines. Aramark said the machines pour bar-quality cocktails in less than 30 seconds a drink. Fans will find the machines in premium suites and on mobile bar carts around the stadium.

Kauffman Stadium will also offer expanded mobile ordering capabilities, as well as self-order kiosks throughout the stadium this season.

