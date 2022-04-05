Police investigating double homicide on S. Boggs Ave. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Virginia Beach after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Boggs Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday. 10 On Your Side since uncovered it was actually a unit in the Thalia Garden Apartment and Townhomes.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Talon Rodgers. The woman is 23-year-old Alisa Wash. Both are residents of Virginia Beach.

At this time, police say the incident does not appear to be domestic-related.

Zach Rabe lives across the hall from the apartment where Rodgers and Wash lived. He said the couple just married in the last few weeks and lived in the apartment for roughly two years.

“Last Wednesday, I heard what sounded like two bangs and then a door slam,” Rabe said. “It didn’t seem like gunshots though.”

Rabe said he gave it no thought until Monday evening when a friend of the couple came looking for them.

“He said the door was unlocked and he walked in and found the bodies,” Rabe said. “It really has me shook up.”

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

