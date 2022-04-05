ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

The San Antonio Spurs are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player Dejounte Murray.

The All-Star guard has been ruled out due to an illness that has kept him out of the last few games.

The Spurs come into the contest as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-45 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

As of right now, they would be the final team to make the NBA Play-in Tournament,

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
