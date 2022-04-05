Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Nuggets Game

Dejounte Murray has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The San Antonio Spurs are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player Dejounte Murray.

The All-Star guard has been ruled out due to an illness that has kept him out of the last few games.

His status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the contest as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-45 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

As of right now, they would be the final team to make the NBA Play-in Tournament,

The Related stories on NBA basketball