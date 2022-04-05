ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA finds new way to monitor underground water loss

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Cover picture for the articleResearchers have untangled puzzling patterns of sinking and rising land to pin down the underground locations where water is being pumped for irrigation. Scientists have produced a new method that holds the promise of improving groundwater management—critical to both life and agriculture in dry regions. The method sorts out how much...

Phys.org

US Space Force releases decades of bolide data to NASA for planetary defense studies

An agreement between NASA and the U.S. Space Force recently authorized the public release of decades of data collected by U.S. government sensors on fireball events (large bright meteors also known as bolides) for the benefit of the scientific and planetary defense communities. This action results from collaboration between NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) and the U.S. Space Force to continue furthering our nation's efforts in planetary defense, which include finding, tracking, characterizing, and cataloging near-Earth objects (NEOs). The newly released data is composed of information on the changing brightness of bolides as they pass through Earth's atmosphere, called light curves, that could enhance the planetary defense community's current ability to model the effects of impacts by larger asteroids that could one day pose a threat to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Microplastics found deep underground in UK waters

Invisible microplastics have been found almost 400ft (120 metres) underground in UK water streams, according to the results of a citizen science project conducted by wild swimmers. outdoor swimmers in the UK became “waterloggers”, collecting water samples from their favourite place for a dip using empty glass wine bottles....
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

NASA researcher finding ways to turn down the heat in cities

Rooftop gardens and greenery can help ease some of the severe heat in cities, according to research from climate scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. For several decades, researchers have promoted replacing black tar and other dark-colored roofing materials with bright, Sun-reflecting surfaces or “green roofs” full of plant cover. Now they have used freely available satellite data to measure how effective these changes are.
CHICAGO, IL
Phys.org

'Tree of life' could help slow climate change

Changing the way fruit is gathered from a "tree of life" could have hugely positive environmental and financial impacts in Amazonia, according to a new study. An international research team, jointly led by the University Leeds and the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonia; IIAP) have shown for the first time the widespread harm caused in Peru by cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa in order to harvest its fruit.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hubble finds a protoplanet that could upend planet formation models

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an "intense and violent process." This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called "disk instability." The new world under construction is embedded in a protoplanetary disk of...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists have spotted the farthest galaxy ever

An international team of astronomers, including researchers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, has spotted the most distant astronomical object ever: a galaxy. Named HD1, the galaxy candidate is some 13.5 billion light-years away and is described Thursday in the Astrophysical Journal. In an accompanying paper published...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Manganese oxide material can rapidly store and release low-grade heat without decomposing

Scientists in Japan have found a common substance that can reversibly and rapidly store and release relatively large amounts of low-grade heat without decomposing. The research could lead to more efficient reuse of industrial waste heat. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications and were a collaboration between scientists at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research and Rigaku Corporation, a company that designs and manufactures X-ray-based measurement and thermal analysis tools.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

What resulted from feeding manatees 100 tons of lettuce? Officials ponder lessons

The emergency feeding and rescue of starving manatees in Central Florida has demobilized, with authorities now wondering about lessons learned, except for one. "A lot of these things that happened this winter put us in a much better place for the 2022-23 winter," said Teresa Calleson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "We will continue to keep this momentum."
TITUSVILLE, FL

