ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison’s lakes fully thawed following 2021-22 season

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty0H5_0f0CS6DK00
A frozen Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union Terrace on January 8, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s lakes have fully thawed, bringing an end to the 2021-22 winter season. While there’s still a chance for snowfall later this week, the absence of the ice is a sign of warmer weather to come.

Lake Mendota, the largest in the Yahara chain of lakes, officially froze over on Jan. 7 earlier this year. According to data from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, the lake opened up on April 2, meaning it was frozen over for 85 days. Lake Monona, the second largest in the chain, froze on Jan. 3 and opened on March 26 for a total of 82 days frozen over.

Each year, the State Climatology Office tracks the ice-on and ice-off dates for lakes Mendota, Monona and Wingra. Records dating back to the mid-19th century are typically based on observations made by numerous people including folks at the Washburn Observatory on the UW-Madison campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwSHG_0f0CS6DK00
Courtesy of the Wisconsin State Climatology Lab

Because ice-on and ice-off records date back so far, the rules for determining when a lake is frozen over or not have been passed down orally, leading to varying strategies to make the call.

According to the climatology lab’s website, observers use a “50% covered” rule to determine if a lake is open, though that determination comes with a bit of subjectivity. To even out that subjectivity, observers check the lake from several spots, including South Few Street, the Monona Terrace and the northeastern end of the lake. Lake Wingra is usually observed from Vilas Park and sometimes from within the Arboretum.

Determining opening and closing dates for Lake Mendota is a bit trickier, though, because of its length and shape. Because there wasn’t a vantage point high enough available to observers in the 19th century — and because of the lake’s peculiar shoreline — observers opted to measure ice-on and off dates by whether or not it’s possible to row a boat between Picnic Point and Maple Bluff.

Regardless of the lake, though, ice-on dates aren’t considered official until the lake has remained closed for at least a full day.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Looking ahead to boating season following low lake levels last year

QOTD (Results) KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast 3-23-2022. Joshua Eckl with the latest on the return of winter. St. Mary’s eyes title in second-consecutive state tourney appearance. Updated: 15 hours ago. After a second-round exit to Hancock last year, the squad looks to its experience to win...
COURTLAND, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tornado drill happening in Wisconsin Thursday, but sirens won’t sound everywhere

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are teaming up for a tornado drill across Wisconsin on Thursday, but sirens won’t sound everywhere. Sirens in parts of the state sounded at 1:45 p.m. and are set to do so again at 6:45 p.m. The agencies are encouraging people to participate and act as if the drill...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
City
Maple, WI
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: 20th annual Science Expeditions at UW-Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. – It’s time for the 20th annual Science Expeditions at UW-Madison. Over the weekend of April 8-10, there will be five campus spots each hosting a ton of hands-on science exhibits that are perfect for families, kids, and the science-curious public. From astronomy to zoology, UW-Madison Science Expeditions is the annual campus-wide science open house that connects you to UW people & places all year round....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: “Flight of Lights” back for 3rd year at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. – If you haven’t been down International Lane at the Dane County Regional Airport lately, you should soon. The 3rd annual Flight of Lights is underway. The Flight of Lights has displays dedicated to first responders, animals, and Wisconsin’s MVP athletes. The free annual tradition started back in 2020 as a way to bring a sense of joy...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Monona#Lake Mendota
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert canceled for Washington Co. man last seen in Deerfield, found safe

JACKSON, Wis. — Officials in Washington County canceled a Silver Alert Saturday after an 80-year-old man was found safe. Joel Allen Krueger had last been seen in Deerfield Friday afternoon. Officials said he left his home in Jackson just before 9 a.m. to run an errand in Slinger. Around 3:45 p.m., he reportedly asked a bystander in Deerfield to borrow...
DEERFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Severe Weather Week: Climate change’s impacts on severe weather in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — As we look into the future of severe weather in Wisconsin, it’s clear climate change will have an impact. “It’s changing the ground rules on us,” says Deke Ardnt, chair of the National Climate Extremes Committee. Ardnt is in charge of collecting, monitoring, and protecting global climate data. The database is full of decades of thorough information, while some of the temperature and rain data goes back hundreds of years.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tornado drill coming across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Wisconsin Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are teaming up for a tornado drill across Wisconsin. It will take place Thursday at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to take the time to prepare and take part. Tornados not an unusual, 23 happen on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy