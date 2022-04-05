ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, CA

WATCH: Mo Osling III on 6th Spring With UCLA Football, Going Out With a Bang

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdKEp_0f0CRaNY00

Osling has been in Westwood since the tail end of the Jim Mora era, with 2022 marking his sixth and final campaign with the Bruins.

UCLA football defensive back Mo Osling III spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Osling talked about what it was like to be back for his sixth round of spring practices with the Bruins, as well as how the defense has changed with so many new coaches and how he expects to be a leader in the secondary.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westwood, CA
Sports
City
Westwood, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#College Football#Samconnon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
709
Followers
807
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy