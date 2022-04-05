ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Teenage gang member arrested for Sunnyside drive-by and possession of stolen cars

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC9ub_0f0CQAjP00

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Known to local law enforcement for prior involvement in crimes, a 15-year-old gang member from the Zillah area was brought into custody on Monday after a search warrant was executed in the wake of a drive-by shooting.

According to a press release issued by the Sunnyside Police Department , officers were dispatched to the area of S 1st St & E S Hill Rd in Sunnyside after they heard gunshots while patrolling through the area.

When they arrived, officers found that a hit-and-run accident occurred involving two cars. Inside the remaining vehicle was a 21-year-old Sunnyside resident who suffered various injuries. He was treated for facial injuries at the scene of the incident and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for further care.

There, it was confirmed that he suffered a gunshot wound to the head at the time of the accident.

By furthering their investigation, authorities developed probable cause for a teenager who is a documented gang member from the Zillah region. Investigators got in touch with Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies, who checked the suspect’s expected address in the area of Morrow Lane.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, who took off on foot before he was captured and brought into custody. He was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center while a search warrant was executed at his residence.

There, authorities recovered two cars that were confirmed to have been stolen—one from Sunnyside and the other from the City of Yakima. They were collected as evidence along with three firearms that are illegal for a teenager to possess.

Now, the 15-year-old faces a plethora of charges including assault to the first and second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property.

Since the arrest, the male victim has been transported to a higher-level trauma center for more extensive care. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with further details to contribute is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Yakima firefighter struck by debris as flames collapse a home’s roof

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

Yavin Zee
4d ago

It's been going on for 40 years now...same old story, same losers. Despite all the social and economic opportunities, free education, etc... but nope I want to steal, do drugs, find chicas, and shoot people.

Reply
4
Related
WTVM

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two gang members on multiple theft warrants. On Tuesday, March 22, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Community Supervision executed felony arrest warrants for Demeatruis Jerrell Jackson and Reginald Fletcher at 1024 Veterans Parkway.
COLUMBUS, GA
KHQ Right Now

19-year-old arrested in Spokane Valley after reportedly shooting rifle into woods

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street. Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Yakima, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Cars
City
Zillah, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Street Gang#Juvenile Detention Center#Astria Sunnyside Hospital
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy