Teenage gang member arrested for Sunnyside drive-by and possession of stolen cars

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Known to local law enforcement for prior involvement in crimes, a 15-year-old gang member from the Zillah area was brought into custody on Monday after a search warrant was executed in the wake of a drive-by shooting.

According to a press release issued by the Sunnyside Police Department , officers were dispatched to the area of S 1st St & E S Hill Rd in Sunnyside after they heard gunshots while patrolling through the area.

When they arrived, officers found that a hit-and-run accident occurred involving two cars. Inside the remaining vehicle was a 21-year-old Sunnyside resident who suffered various injuries. He was treated for facial injuries at the scene of the incident and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for further care.

There, it was confirmed that he suffered a gunshot wound to the head at the time of the accident.

By furthering their investigation, authorities developed probable cause for a teenager who is a documented gang member from the Zillah region. Investigators got in touch with Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies, who checked the suspect’s expected address in the area of Morrow Lane.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, who took off on foot before he was captured and brought into custody. He was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center while a search warrant was executed at his residence.

There, authorities recovered two cars that were confirmed to have been stolen—one from Sunnyside and the other from the City of Yakima. They were collected as evidence along with three firearms that are illegal for a teenager to possess.

Now, the 15-year-old faces a plethora of charges including assault to the first and second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property.

Since the arrest, the male victim has been transported to a higher-level trauma center for more extensive care. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with further details to contribute is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Yakima firefighter struck by debris as flames collapse a home’s roof

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.