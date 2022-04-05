Woman charged after van crashes into golf course pond
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is charged after a minivan crashed into a North Canton golf course pond last week.
Vanessa J. Malinowski, 38, was charged with failure to control and reckless operation on private property – both misdemeanors, according to a release from the North Canton Police Department.White House freezing federal student loan payments again
Officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. on April 1 for reports of a woman knocking on doors on Lorena Street SW asking for help. She was unclear on where or how the crash occurred and she told officers she swam from the vehicle, according to police.
Police say she was the only occupant of the 2015 Chrysler minivan that was found fully submerged in the Arrowhead Golf Course pond.
No one was injured during the crash.Coroner identifies twin brothers found dead on Powers Way in Youngstown
Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 7