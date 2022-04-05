ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Woman charged after van crashes into golf course pond

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is charged after a minivan crashed into a North Canton golf course pond last week.

Vanessa J. Malinowski, 38, was charged with failure to control and reckless operation on private property – both misdemeanors, according to a release from the North Canton Police Department.

Officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. on April 1 for reports of a woman knocking on doors on Lorena Street SW asking for help. She was unclear on where or how the crash occurred and she told officers she swam from the vehicle, according to police.

Police say she was the only occupant of the 2015 Chrysler minivan that was found fully submerged in the Arrowhead Golf Course pond.

No one was injured during the crash.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor.

