The death of a Harlem mom has amplified calls for Mayor Eric Adams to do more to protect pedestrians as the city contends with a 40% spike in deadly crashes this year. The latest fatality came on Monday, as Jennifer Tolliver, 38, succumbed to injuries she suffered on March 28th. Footage of the incident obtained by the Daily News showed Tolliver walking with her 6-year-old son on 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard when the driver jumped the curb and ran them over. The 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition, police said, and remained in an intensive care unit on Wednesday. The 68-year-old driver remained at the scene and has not been arrested, police said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO