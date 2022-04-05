ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House. He was born in Bluffton, Ohio and graduated from Maumee High School. He later attended Ohio State University where he exceled in hockey and...

Kingsport Times-News

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, 34, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II

KINGSPORT - Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II of Kingsport passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick always had a smile on his face and a loud happy laugh to go with it. He was always greeting everyone with his thundering "Heeey!" Dick was married...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Earnest Ferrell

David passed at home after a long period of serious illness. He was a loving husband, brother and Poppy. David was a 1975 graduate of Church Hill High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. After school he served an enlistment in the US Army. The majority of the remainder of his life was spent in New Port Richey, Florida with his wife Christine. He was a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker. David was preceded in death by his mother Clora Ferrell, father Carl Ferrell, sister-in-law Connie Ferrell, step sons Mickey and Dan Mattimore. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, 2 sons Patrick (Emily) and TC, step daughter Shannon Mattimore, grandson Hunter, granddaughter Emily, brothers Wally (Suzanne), and Stephen, Sister Joy (Dennis). Niece Julianna (Nick) and Katie, nephews Michael and Joel, brother-in-law Larry Lay (Terry), nephew Trinity Lay, niece Marie Shoman (Robert), Doreen DeVoe Casey, nephew Ned DeVoe, Great niece Mary Beth DeVoe, niece Annie O’Neil, niece Tammy Studer and nephew Corrie Studer. Burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Prevatt Funeral Home and Cremation service.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Brooks

Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Jones Davy

KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness. Betty was born in Sullivan County, TN, on July 6, 1937, to Earnest Alonzo and Hattie Irvin Jones, the youngest of nine children. She lived in Dante, VA as a young child, and in Sullivan County the remainder of her life. She met George P. (Joe) Davy at the Fountain Bleu Drive-In in Kingsport, and they were married in 1959 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. She was the mother of four children.
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward "Ed" Walker

BLUFF CITY - Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on April 8, 2022. Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sally Morrow

Sally Morrow (Sarah Jane Fletcher) passed away peacefully surrounded by the loving care of her family and caregivers at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Sally was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on March 27, 1939 to the late Charles L. and Mildred (Kiehl) Fletcher. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Robert Michael Morrow (Mickey). Sally was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she played french horn in the marching band, Southern Seminary, Holston Valley School of X-Ray Technology and Duke University Medical Center in X-Ray Technology. She was a member of the American Society of X-Ray Technicians.
KINGSPORT, TN
Larry Richard
Newnan Times-Herald

Charles Richard Gielow Jr.

Charles Richard Gielow Jr., affectionately known as Chuck, was born April 4, 1951, in McDonough, GA. On March 18, 2022, Chuck passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Chuck was a graduate of Collierville High School and studied at West Georgia College. He honorably served...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Norman K. Wright

SANFORD, FL - Norman K. Wright, 79, of Sanford, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Mr. Wright was born October 10, 1942 to Everette Blondell and Wanda Mai Wright. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Carmen Nicole Opre and husband Brian; and grandchildren Alexandra and Ava Opre.
SANFORD, FL
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft

JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft, age 68, recently moved to Johnson City, TN from Jonesville, VA. He was born September 2, 1953 and left this world April 8, 2022. He was a retired sales rep for United Central Supply Company. He loved coal miners, golf, and his family. He is preceded in death by Charles Thomas and Nancy Geree Hall Pendergraft, a brother Lynn Pendergraft and an infant sister, Deborah Pendergraft.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald Lynn Carr

KINGSPORT - Ronald Lynn Carr, 79, of Kingsport, TN passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease at his home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Born in Rogersville, he was the son of the late Enoch and Mary Winkle-Carr. Ronald was known as a man who loved the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonathan Ray Woods

Jonathan Ray Woods, 60, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional. No services are scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lonnie John Overbay

ROGERSVILLE - Lonnie John Overbay, age 69, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022. John was born in 1952 in Kingsport, TN, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life. He was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School and went on to get several certificates from Northeast State Tech. He was drafted to be a mechanic in the army serving in the Vietnam War where he was in charge of the motor pool. He worked at Goodwin Machinery, then Bailey Company for many years, and finally Lilly Company until he retired. Johnny loved to fish and ride his motorcycle.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Blair

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruth C. Carter

Church Hill - Ruth C. Carter, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Village at Allandale. She was a lifelong resident of the Okolona community in Church Hill and a 1956 graduate of Surgoinsville High School. She was a long-standing member of Okolona United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in her community, serving as president for multiple years for the Home Demonstration Club. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed sightseeing and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. Ruth had a special fondness for books, roosters, and baking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and wife.
CHURCH HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Buck Stanley

DUFFIELD, VA - Howard “Buck” Stanley, 84, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ballad Lonesome Pine Medical Center. Buck was born in Scott County, VA on October 15, 1937, and was the son of the late Billy J. and Effie (Dockery) Stanley and was of the Baptist faith.
DUFFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pong “Billy” Kim

CHURCH HILL – Pong “Billy” Kim, 66, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Burress

Donald Burress passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. The family will have a private service at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Burress family.
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Jean Carroll

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Jean Carroll passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

