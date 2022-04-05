Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr

David passed at home after a long period of serious illness. He was a loving husband, brother and Poppy. David was a 1975 graduate of Church Hill High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. After school he served an enlistment in the US Army. The majority of the remainder of his life was spent in New Port Richey, Florida with his wife Christine. He was a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker. David was preceded in death by his mother Clora Ferrell, father Carl Ferrell, sister-in-law Connie Ferrell, step sons Mickey and Dan Mattimore. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, 2 sons Patrick (Emily) and TC, step daughter Shannon Mattimore, grandson Hunter, granddaughter Emily, brothers Wally (Suzanne), and Stephen, Sister Joy (Dennis). Niece Julianna (Nick) and Katie, nephews Michael and Joel, brother-in-law Larry Lay (Terry), nephew Trinity Lay, niece Marie Shoman (Robert), Doreen DeVoe Casey, nephew Ned DeVoe, Great niece Mary Beth DeVoe, niece Annie O’Neil, niece Tammy Studer and nephew Corrie Studer. Burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Prevatt Funeral Home and Cremation service.

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO