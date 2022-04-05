Man shot in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man sitting inside his car in the Bronx was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 2 a.m., the victim was in his car on 215th Street near Barnes Avenue when he was shot during a drive-by shooting, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation by police was ongoing and no arrests had been made. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the car or how many guns were used in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.