Greg Cote is a Tuesday staple on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz , where he occasionally opines about how things used to be back in his day. He is without a doubt one of the most exasperating and entertaining characters in a crowded universe, constantly exploring new ground by getting lost while plugging his podcast ( The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote ). Since the inception of Meadowlark Media, it's been tougher to get the Miami Herald columnist with the hard network out. That is, getting him on a tangent with an impossibly small stretch of time to finish, ensuring he'd be midstream when the show went to a mandated commercial break.

That all changed today as neccessity birthed invention. The *soft* network out.

Tremendous new addition. Like Dr. Ian Malcolm so smartly observed in Jurassic Park , life finds a way. And what better homage to the old days when people were willing to roll up their sleeves and tackle obstacles than building back better?

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Greg Cote Victimized By First-Ever Soft Network Out .