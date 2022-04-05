ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Car in ditch, man found shot, after crash in Tulare County

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Tulare County deputies.

Officers say they were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 308 near Visalia around 5:00 a.m. for a wrecked vehicle in a ditch.

    Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
    Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

When CHP offices arrived they found the driver was shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Suspect in Merced homicide “on the run,” police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are working to find a suspect in the death of a still-unidentified child found dead in a Merced residence Friday. According to Merced police, detectives met with Samantha Johnson, 30 of Hayward and mother of missing child Sophia Mason, after her arrest on a warrant related to “a child abuse incident that […]
MERCED, CA
