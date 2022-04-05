Car in ditch, man found shot, after crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Tulare County deputies.

Officers say they were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 308 near Visalia around 5:00 a.m. for a wrecked vehicle in a ditch.

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

When CHP offices arrived they found the driver was shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

