Allocation received through Coronavirus State and Local Federal Recovery Funds. March 2022 (St. Louis, MO) – Operation Food Search (OFS) was recently awarded a $305,000 grant from the St. Louis City Community Development Agency (CDA). The funds will be used to expand OFS’s Operation Backpack program, to provide food for partner pantries, and for the acquisition of food that will be distributed through large events organized by the Urban League.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO