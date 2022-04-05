ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

ISP Announce Arrest Of Centralia Man For First Degree Murder

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 5, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Ricky J. Norwood Jr., a 31-year-old male from Centralia, IL, for First Degree Murder (Class...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
Centralia, IL
Crime & Safety
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Dci#Isp Dci Zone 8#Rhynes#The Circuit Court
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAND TV

1 dead in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Monday shooting in Springfield, police said. Officers said they responded at about 1:10 p.m. to Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court for a report of a shooting. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

18-year-old arrested for setting 8 vehicles on fire

COLUMBIA, Ill. – An 18-year-old from Columbia, Illinois was arrested for setting eight vehicles on fire on Tuesday, March 29. Police said James Hines is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond for eight counts of arson. A warrant for Hines’ arrest was issued on Friday, April 1. The Columbia Police […]
COLUMBIA, IL
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with armed violence

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man faces withweapons and drug charges after a March 10 incident. Louis A. Reed, 39, of Wood River, was charged March 11 with armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony and improper lane usage, a Class P misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy