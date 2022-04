A food festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in the summer will honor the legacy of Dolly Johnson. Johnson, a Black woman, was President Harrison’s White House chef during his only term and went on to open her own restaurant in Kentucky following her stint in the nation’s capital. In order to pull off the festival, though, the presidential site on the north side of Indianapolis is looking for a diverse group of vendors to apply.

