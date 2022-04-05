ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster vote against affordable insulin?

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Daniel Webster on March 31 voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act along with 192 Republican House members. The bill caps the cost of insulin at $35.00. The...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 15

Johnny B
4d ago

First of all, you must have insurance. They will cap the cost at $35. but they will raise your premiums and deductibles. Insurance companies will not just eat the price of the drug. They need to go hard at drug manufacturers for price gouging. By the way Trump set insulin cap at $35. for seniors on Medicare and Biden killed it his first day in office.

Reply(3)
6
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
BigCountryHomepage

Texas Rep. Chip Roy 1 of 8 House members to vote against Russia-Belarus trade sanctions

The bill passed the House in overwhelming fashion 424-8 and now moves to the Senate before President Biden can sign it into law. The bill allows Biden to increase tariffs on goods coming into the United States from those countries and tells the US representative to the World Trade Organization to, "encourage other WTO members to suspend 13 trade concessions to the Russian Federation and the 14 Republic of Belarus."
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Why it matters that Jim Jordan is talking about impeaching Biden

It’s a little too soon to start making predictions about what a Republican majority on Capitol Hill would do with power. After all, the midterm elections are still 223 days away, and a lot can (and will) happen between now and then. But given the radicalization of Republican politics,...
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Florida passes first-in-the-nation law restricting how race is discussed in the workplace

Florida lawmakers passed a measure yesterday (March 10th) that restricts how race is discussed in the workplace, the first of its kind in the country. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill. The target of the legislation is corporate training, barring any kind that makes employees feel discomfort or distress by suggesting they’re responsible for actions, quote, “committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

63 Republicans vote against House resolution affirming support for NATO and its 'democratic principles'

The House on Thursday evening passed a nonbinding resolution reaffirming its "unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an alliance founded on democratic principles," and calling on President Biden "to use the voice and vote of the United States to establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO headquarters," to underscore the alliance's "support for shared democratic values and committed to enhancing NATO's capacity to strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries."
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Why the Senate should vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Last week, I laid out three reasons senators should think twice before giving Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a premature vote of support. She has since made their decisions much easier, making it clear that lawmakers must vote against her nomination for the sake of the Supreme Court and the integrity of our judiciary.
CONGRESS & COURTS

