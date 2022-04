While I usually hunt H&M's new arrivals for clothing choices, I've been eyeing the brand's home selection more often as of late. I have to say that both departments are impressing me. Not only has the retailer released a trove of luxe basics, but it also offers great minimal yet elevated home accessories that you would think are much more expensive than they are. I've always dreamed of shopping for my apartment, but I think I forgot about the part where homewares are quite expensive. H&M has clearly come to the rescue for elevating my home as well as my closet.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 DAYS AGO