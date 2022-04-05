ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County

By Matt Bruce
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

A Gainesville man stabbed his...

Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Tributes for ‘good mother’ stabbed to death while children were at school

Neighbours have paid tribute to a “lovely” mother-of-two who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.On Saturday, while police officers were still at the estate where the incident took place, neighbours of the woman told of how police officers broke down the door to get in to the address.Others said she had...
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
Alfredo Flores
KGET

Man convicted of stabbing his children’s mother in the face

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder and aggravated mayhem for repeatedly stabbing the mother of his children in the face in a jealous rage. David Castillo, 64, faces 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors say. Castillo has committed prior acts of violence against women, […]
KTBS

Minden woman accused in stabbing death pleads not guilty

MINDEN, La. — The 48-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has plead not guilty in Webster Parish District Court. Angela Washington plea on Monday comes on the heels of a grand jury indictment earlier this month, charging her...
US News and World Report

Police Identify Man Accused of Stabbing on Albuquerque Train

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of stabbing a passenger and a security guard on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque and also injuring another passenger. Albuquerque police said 33-year-old Luis Sanchez was arrested in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident on a Rail Runner...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KCBD

Man arrested, accused of stabbing person in the back

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to identify. Police were called to the 2100 block of Ave. L on Monday night, just before 10 p.m. to assist EMS. According to a preliminary police report, 18-year-old Giovannie Tovar and 24-year-old...
The Baltimore Sun

Man charged in Dundalk stabbing that killed his mother, injured another family member

A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police found two people stabbed in a Dundalk home. Raymond G. Swartz was found early Thursday walking in the road with blood on him, carrying a knife and a Bible and making “statements about murder,” police wrote in charging documents. Additional officers went to his home in the 7300 block of ...
