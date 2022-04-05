Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County

Neighbours have paid tribute to a “lovely” mother-of-two who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.On Saturday, while police officers were still at the estate where the incident took place, neighbours of the woman told of how police officers broke down the door to get in to the address.Others said she had...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO