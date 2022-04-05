ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Chris Stapleton Among Many Headlining Bourbon and Beyond Fest in September

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1rtZ_0f0CJYHI00

Chris Stapleton is part of an all-star group of performers headlining this year’s Bourbon and Beyond Fest later this year. The award-winning country music artist is among multiple performers returning to the stage for the Louisville Kentucky Bourbon and Beyond Fest in September. This year’s popular four-day music fest will also feature some headlining performers such as Pearl Jam; Alanis Morisette; Brandi Carlile; the Doobie Brothers, and the Kings of Leon, among others.

The Bourbon and Beyond Fest is scheduled for September 15 through 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville. In addition to some major music acts, the four-day-long festival offers an endless array of bourbon demos and tastings from some of the premier distilleries. As one would expect from a Kentucky Bourbon festival, right?

There Are A Lot Of Options Available For Fans Hoping To Check Out Chris Stapleton At the Bourbon and Beyond Fest

Four-day passes for the festival are available for the event, as are single-day passes. These are currently for sale via the Bourbon and Beyond Fest website. Additionally, a variety of special packages including VIP opportunities are also available.

The Exacta Pass is available as well. This special pass allows entry into both the Bourbon and Beyond and the Louder Than Life festival. The Louder Than Life festival is taking place in the same location and venue one weekend later on Sept. 22 through 25. Headliners at this festival include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and Kiss.

Chris Stapleton Sees A Major Bump In Streams As He Makes A Major Sweep At the Grammys

So, longtime Chris Stapleton fans know that the award-winning country artist is likely one of the greatest country music performers of all time. It may be hard to believe that some music-lovers haven’t yet given a listen to the Tennessee Whiskey singer’s impressive library. However, based on the bump Stapeleton’s Spotify streams received after his successful night at the Grammy Awards recently, it’s safe to assume the singer is gaining an even bigger fan base! Since winning three Grammy Awards, the music platform Spotify has reported Chris Stapleton’s song streams have increased by 350%.

During the 2022 Grammys, Chris Stapleton took home three more trophies to add to his already impressive awards collection. Stapleton won the accolades for Best Country Song (Cold), Best Country Album (Starting Over), and Best Country Solo Performance.

Since taking on the country music scene by storm not too long ago, Stapleton has been a favorite within the genre and beyond. So far, Stapleton has received a whopping 13 nominations…of which he has won eight. Plus, his performance during the 2022 Grammy Awards is award-worthy in and of itself!

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Wrote ‘Cold’ While Jamming Backstage With His Band

Chris Stapleton got some major help from his bandmates while writing this year’s Best Country Song Grammy winner Cold. As most fans know, Stapleton is as talented of a songwriter as he is a singer. To date, he’s lent his lyrical genius to nearly 200 tunes, and not all of them have been his own. The eight-time Grammy winner has also penned pieces for Ashley Monroe, Adele, Sheryl Crow, Joss Stone, and George Strait—to name a few.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “What Are You Listening To” By Chris Stapleton

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a tune from the one and only Chris Stapleton called “What Are You Listening To?”. Written by Chris with Lee Thomas Miller, he released the song as his debut single to country radio back in 2013 after signing with Mercury Nashville, and it eventually peaked at #46 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart that same year.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Alanis Morisette
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Whiskey#Music Artist#The Doobie Brothers#The Exacta Pass#Louder
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

434K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy