Listen to Cincinnati Reds Baseball on WILE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have started out their season 2-0 after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 in extra-innings on an Alberto Mondesi walk-off. It was a pitching battle all day as the game was scoreless until Mondesi got a got a base-hit to center-field, sending pinch-runner Kyle Isbel in for the score. Brad […]
One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
Comments / 0