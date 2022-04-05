ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Five Takeaways: SDSU women win WNIT

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og4hl_0f0CIejP00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team closed their season with a WNIT Championship victory over Seton Hall. Here’s five takeaways from their run to the top:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLTk9_0f0CIejP00

#1: SDSU sets WNIT Championship record

The first takeaway from SDSU’s big win has to be their dominance in the WNIT Championship game. State led by as many 37 in the fourth quarter. They’d go on to win by a record setting, 32 points. That shattered the 2004 record set by Creighton when they won by 21.

SDSU used a 21-3 run to close the first quarter and build an eighteen point lead. They continued to build that lead the rest of the way to earn the 32-point blow out.

Several players after the game said their plan was to play the best Jackrabbit basketball that they could and it seemed they did just that.

#2: Myah Selland continues to roll

Myah Selland has established herself as one of the top mid-major players in the country and she continued to prove that in the WNIT.

She averaged 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest in the six game stretch. She was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9vbE_0f0CIejP00

Her ability to put up consistent numbers every game is what makes her so special. Not to mention all of the injuries she has had to battle through in her career.

Selland’s 24 points against UCLA in the WNIT Semifinals was extremely necessary. The Jackrabbits only won by three points, which makes every point scored by Selland critical.

#3: Timmer doesn’t play like a freshman

Despite a great tournament from Selland, the Jacks leading scorer was their newest starter, Haleigh Timmer.

The true freshman had started just two games all season, until the WNIT. She started all six games in their tournament run and along with that, she posted five of her best offensive outputs of the season.

SDSU seniors close career with WNIT Championship run

Her 24 points against Ohio is her new career high. She added 22 against Minnesota, 17 against Alabama, 15 against UCLA and finally 14 points in the championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypmtA_0f0CIejP00

Those five games were her best scoring outputs of the season.

Coach Aaron Johnston said she wasn’t just a freshman, but she was a true threat and one of the best perimeter players in the tournament.

Timmer’s ability to attack on all three levels and then turn around and defend at a high level is what makes her so versatile on the court.

#4: Jacks dominate the glass

When asked about his team’s rebounding in the championship game, coach Johnston responded by saying he thought their defense and rebounding were solid the entire tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vH4TS_0f0CIejP00

Statistically, he’s very much so correct. SDSU outrebounded their six opponents by a total of 80 rebounds (262-182). Drake was the lone opponent to outrebound the Jacks in a single game.

State’s lopsided win over Seton Hall was a blowout on the boards as well. The Jacks grabbed an impressive 57 rebounds to the Pirates’ 32.

On average, SDSU grabbed 13.3 more rebounds per game.

That dominance was certainly key in the Jackrabbits’ run to the WNIT title.

#5: The future looks bright

SDSU’s biggest contributions offensively came from Haleigh Timmer, Myah Selland, Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard.

Those four were their leading scorers and they will return for the 2022-23 season.

They will have to replace four seniors in Tylee Irwin, Haley Greer, Addison Hirschman and Lauren Rongisch. Irwin is the all-time leader in games played at SDSU.

SDSU seniors close career with WNIT Championship run

It’ll be difficult to fill the shoes of Irwin who has contributed a lot to the Jacks, but they’ll hopefully have Paige Meyer returning from her injury.

SDSU’s six game run could certainly turn to fuel for next season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Noah Freidel set to transfer from South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

Jackrabbits to play for WNIT title at home

The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Michael Griffin steals show at SDSU Pro Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – After months of hard work, SDSU’s Pro Day gave players their best opportunity to leave an impression on NFL teams. “Very rare do you get to focus on just one thing and go do it as a job so, I’ve always trained, but to train specifically for a certain day is […]
NFL
The Spun

Kentucky Freshman Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky’s basketball program received unfortunate news this Thursday. Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins, a former four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hopkins averaged 2.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field. On Feb. 22, he had 13 points in a breakout performance against LSU. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creighton, SD
State
Minnesota State
City
Lead, SD
Brookings, SD
Basketball
State
Ohio State
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Illinois basketball lands 5 star recruit

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Big news for Illini fans. Illinois basketball will have a new point guard coming soon. Five star recruit Skyy Clark just committed to play at Illinois. The Florida native will be a huge addition to Illinois especially after losing their point guards senior Trent Frazier and with sophomore Andre Curbelo choosing to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Nelson
KELOLAND

Matthew Mors enters transfer portal

MADISON, WI (KELO) – Former Yankton star forward Matthew Mors, who spent the last year as a redshirt freshman on the Wisconsin Basketball team is entering the transfer portal. This does not mean he’s officially leaving Wisconsin, he could still choose to stay with the program. So, there is no word on where he will […]
MADISON, WI
KELOLAND

Sale of Summit League tourney tickets pushed back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of Summit League Basketball will have to wait a bit longer than usual to buy all-session tickets for the 2023 men’s and women’s Championships. League officials announced they were changing the purchase date to this fall, with the exact sale date to be determined. It gives leadership more time […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Seton Hall#Wnit Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy