ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Coast Guard saves 4-year-old boy who fell on rocks at South Padre Island

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4Jul_0f0CI7sn00
The parents believed their son needed medical help after his hard fall on the rocks.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a 4-year-old boy who reportedly fell on rocks and sustained lacerations to his head at South Padre Island on Sunday, April 3. While underway near the north jetties at SPI , a family on the jetty waved down Coast Guard officials for help regarding the 4-year-old child, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The parents believed their son needed medical help after his hard fall on the rocks.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew took in the 4-year-old, administered first aid, and transferred the child to an emergency medical service at South Padre Island.  The boy is reportedly in stable condition after he was transferred to by EMS then to the Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

"Great job to the crew for their adaptability and rapid response," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote in its Facebook post.

The mother thanked the coast guard in the comments of the Facebook post, writing "Thank you for everything, and for helping my child." The Coast Guard responded it was happy to help and hopes her son recovers well.

Read more from Priscilla

- Texas park offers the best views for ancient geology in the state

- Former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes reopens under Santikos Entertainment ownership

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Padre Island, TX
Accidents
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, TX
South Padre Island, TX
Crime & Safety
City
South Padre Island, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
WTGS

Coast Guard rescues 4 kayakers off Tybee Island Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Coast Guard rescued four men who were stranded on Little Tybee Island in Georgia. The kayakers ended up stranded on the island due to inclement weather, but were in stable condition when rescued, the Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard Air Station...
CHARLESTON, SC
People

Parents Speak Out After Son Dies from Accidental Fall on Spring Break in Mexico: 'It's Completely Senseless'

The parents of a college student who fell to his death while on spring break in Mexico are remembering their son and calling for action to prevent similar accidents. Aiden Nevarez, 18, died in Cabo San Lucas on March 7 after he climbed a small wall in front of trees outside his hotel, without realizing there was 20-foot drop on the other side, according to The Arizona Republic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#North Padre Island#U S Coast Guard#Accident#Spi#The Coast Guard#Ems#Santikos Entertainment
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
655
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy