Coast Guard saves 4-year-old boy who fell on rocks at South Padre Island

The parents believed their son needed medical help after his hard fall on the rocks. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a 4-year-old boy who reportedly fell on rocks and sustained lacerations to his head at South Padre Island on Sunday, April 3. While underway near the north jetties at SPI , a family on the jetty waved down Coast Guard officials for help regarding the 4-year-old child, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew took in the 4-year-old, administered first aid, and transferred the child to an emergency medical service at South Padre Island. The boy is reportedly in stable condition after he was transferred to by EMS then to the Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

"Great job to the crew for their adaptability and rapid response," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote in its Facebook post.

The mother thanked the coast guard in the comments of the Facebook post, writing "Thank you for everything, and for helping my child." The Coast Guard responded it was happy to help and hopes her son recovers well.

