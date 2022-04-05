ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found an $11 Dupe of the Famous Spanx Leather Leggings & It's Just As Stylish

By Taylor Jeffries
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leather pants are a must-have in your closet, but a legging pair is what you’ll want to wear all day. Why not upgrade your most adored casual staple for a sleeker, cool fit? If there’s any shopping opinion we trust, it’s Oprah’s favorite things list every year. Spanx ’s Perfect Black Pants was one of the items she picked, which supposedly introduced shoppers to the brand’s faux leather leggings that went viral, per InStyle . But it’s no surprise this Oprah -loved brand’s faux leggings are a best-selling hit with it being a shape wear company. Lucky for you, we’ve found a lookalike pair that’s just as stylish for 55% off at Nordstrom . And with a huge steal like this, we know they’re going to sell out fast.

Exactly like Spanx’s version, the B.P. Faux Leggings accentuate your figure and look chic while doing so. Even one Nordstrom shopper vouched for them saying, “these are the absolute best leggings, 100 times better than the Spanx ones.”

The glossy finish, classic black color, and smooth waistband with a pull-on style are everything you want in a go-to pair. These flattering leggings work for any occasion while also elevating any outfit you have planned. Leggings already make life easy, but this half-off sale makes the expense just as painless and uncomplicated. B.P.’s faux leather leggings are a can’t-miss deal when they’re nearly $10. Whether than spending almost $100 on Spanx’s leggings, these quality dupes are an affordable option you don’t have to think twice about.

Snag these identical faux leather leggings at Nordstrom that makes any style choice effortlessly better and more comfortable.

BP Faux Leather Leggings — $10.79, originally $24

B.P faux leather leggings are an affordable alternative for a fancier pair that won’t break the bank but still grab everyone’s attention.

B.P Faux Leather Leggings

$10.79


Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

This original, best-selling Spanx version will never disappoint in style, comfort, and quality if you don’t mind spending more on leggings.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

$98


Buy now

